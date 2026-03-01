BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Qatar strongly condemns Iranian attacks on Duqm Port in Oman, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar wrote on its page on X, Trend reports.

"The State of Qatar strongly condemns the Iranian attacks that targeted the commercial port of Duqm in the sisterly Sultanate of Oman and an oil tanker off its coast.

Qatar describes the attacks as a violation of the Sultanate's sovereignty, an unacceptable escalation, and a cowardly targeting of a country playing an active mediating role between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the international community to defuse the crisis and promote constructive dialogue to resolve outstanding issues.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms Qatar's full solidarity with the Sultanate of Oman in all measures it takes to safeguard its sovereignty, security, and stability," the statement said.