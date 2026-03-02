Umid Babek Operating Company becomes member of British Chamber of Commerce Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. Umid Babek Operating Company has become a member of the British Chamber of Commerce Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the BCCA.

UBOC, established in 2017, focuses on oil and gas exploration, production, and operations at the high-pressure Umid gas-condensate field and the Babek prospective structure. With a strong commitment to safe and sustainable energy development, UBOC continues to advance offshore activities while pursuing long-term growth in deeper offshore areas and reservoirs.

First launched in 1995 as the British Business Group (BBG), it was succeeded by the British Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (BCCA) in 2022.

BCCA is a bilateral chamber that focuses on advocating the voices of Azerbaijani and UK business communities in public affairs, promoting, and marketing our members' businesses, as well as harbouring a better business environment for all our contacts.