President Trump has ‘met the moment’ on Iran - Mike Waltz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz praised President Donald Trump’s leadership during a UN Security Council meeting on Iran, emphasizing the administration’s resolve amid escalating tensions, Trend reports.

“And President Trump has met the moment. The most fundamental duty of any sovereign government is the protection of its people,” Waltz said.

He stressed that the current US actions reflect Trump’s long-standing position that Iran must not acquire nuclear weapons. According to Waltz, the president has remained firm that the Iranian regime “never, ever can threaten the world with a nuclear weapon.”

Waltz argued that Iran’s actions over decades have destabilized the Middle East. “For decades the Iranian regime has willfully destabilized the world. It has killed American forces and citizens, threatened regional allies, and jeopardized the security of international shipping upon which the world depends,” he stated.

Referring to previous UN Security Council measures, Waltz said resolutions adopted under Chapter VII of the UN Charter created “a robust multilateral framework” to curb Iran’s nuclear and missile activities, adding that sanctions were restored in September 2025 to hold Tehran accountable.

“The bottom line is this, colleagues, our allies and partners can count on the United States and can count on President Trump,” Waltz concluded.