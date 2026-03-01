U.S. Secretary of State Rubio cancels planned Israel visit amid escalating tensions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Due to current circumstances, Secretary Rubio will no longer travel to Israel on March 2, Dylan Johnson, Assistant Secretary of State for Global Public Affairs wrote on his X account, Trend reports.

Following the second round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran on February 17, which ended without progress, the U.S. increased its presence in areas near Iran, deploying over 150 aircraft to bases in Europe and the Middle East.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were seen as a last opportunity for a diplomatic resolution. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. Israel launched its airstrikes shortly afterward, with Katz emphasizing that the operations were preemptive.