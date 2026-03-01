Azerbaijan, UAE discuss situation in Middle East

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. On March 1, 2026, a phone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, and the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Trend reports.

The discussion focused primarily on recent military clashes in the Middle East and the tense security situation in the region.

The parties expressed deep concern over the situation. They particularly noted the risks that the ongoing military escalation poses to regional stability and emphasized the need to respect the norms and principles of international law, as well as to resolve the conflict through dialogue and political means.

It was stated that ensuring the safety of civilians and critical infrastructure remains a top priority. Minister Jeyhun Bayramov conveyed condolences regarding the deaths and injuries of civilians resulting from the conflict.

The ministers also exchanged views on other matters of mutual interest.