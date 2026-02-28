Kaja Kallas set to convene extraordinary EU Foreign Affairs Council on Iran on March 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. I will convene an extraordinary Foreign Affairs Council via video link on Sunday to address Iran and the rapidly unfolding events across the Middle East, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas wrote in her post on X, Trend reports.

Kallas noted that she has been in contact with partners in the Gulf countries.

"It is essential that the war does not spread any further. The Iranian regime has choices to make," she added.

Earlier today, Israel carried out a preventive strike against Iran (Tehran) to eliminate threats to the state. Later, Israel closed its airspace and switched to a state of emergency restrictions. A second wave of Israeli airstrikes on Iran then began. Shortly afterward, Iran also closed its airspace.

It was later reported that the attack on Iran was a joint operation by Israel and the United States. In turn, Donald Trump announced the launch of a military operation by the US Armed Forces against Iran. Information subsequently emerged about the targets of Israel’s strikes on Iran. Shortly afterward, Iran launched its first wave of missiles toward Israel. Benjamin Netanyahu also made a statement amid the start of the operation against Iran. It was later reported that a second wave of missiles had been launched from Iran toward Israel.

Some time later, a state of emergency was declared in Israel. It was subsequently reported that Iran had attacked 14 US military bases in the region. Closer to the evening, Iran began a wave of retaliatory strikes using ballistic missiles.