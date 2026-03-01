ADB President begins Central Asia tour with visit to Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 1. I have arrived in Astana for the start of a visit to three important partners: Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Georgia, President of Asian Development Bank, Masato Kanda, wrote on his Linkedin account, Trend reports.

In Astana, Kanda was welcomed by Vice-Minister of Finance and ADB Alternate Governor Dauren Kengbeil and Vice-Minister of National Economy Assan Darbayev. The sides discussed the strong partnership between Kazakhstan and ADB, including the role of public–private partnerships in supporting market economy development.

"We discussed the strong partnership between Kazakhstan and ADB and issues, including the importance of public–private partnerships in supporting the development of market economies.

I look forward to engaging with government leaders and partners to further strengthen our collaboration, advance private sector development, and support priorities that promote Kazakhstan’s long-term growth, resilience, and competitiveness," Kanda wrote.