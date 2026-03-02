Japan’s Tohkemy eyes desalination projects in Turkmenistan - company manager (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. Japan’s Tohkemy Corporation is targeting medium- and small-scale desalination projects in Turkmenistan, aiming to advance water treatment and environmental infrastructure in rural areas, Mitsunori Yamazumi, Section Manager of Sales Promotion, told Trend.

According to Yamazumi, the company views water purification, including desalination, as its main area of activity in Turkmenistan.

Speaking about the company’s focus in Turkmenistan, Yamazumi said, "We are aiming medium and small size of desalination for rural area. As for large one we will cooperate with Japanese large company with our close relationship."

According to Yamazumi, the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Oguz Han Engineering and Technology University of Turkmenistan in April 2025, with the ultimate objective of developing the country’s water treatment industry.

"For that both of the partners exchange water related information, which will lead us to specific proposals," he stated, describing the current stage of cooperation.

Referring to whether the company has supplied equipment or technologies to Turkmenistan, Yamazumi stated, "No we have not. But we are confident that these will be done in the course of carrying out the project."

He noted that long-standing cooperation with Oguz Han University allows the company to assess prospects for water infrastructure and environmental projects in Turkmenistan. "Local player knows the country best," he said.

Commenting on plans, Yamazumi said, "The MoU includes search for opportunities to collaborate in the future," underlining the company’s intention to expand activities in the country.

Tohkemy Corporation is a Japanese company, founded in 1965 and headquartered in Osaka, that develops and manufactures water treatment equipment and materials. Its products include filtration media, chemical pumps, water purification systems, unitized treatment facilities, and water quality control technologies. The company provides comprehensive solutions for drinking water, industrial, and municipal water treatment, including design, supply, and maintenance services, and collaborates with local and international partners to implement water treatment technologies in various countries.