Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia struck by Iranian missiles and drones - IRGC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia was hit by missiles and drones launched by the Islamic Republic of Iran, said the Public Relations Office of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Trend reports.

According to the statement, the strikes successfully struck their intended target at the air base, which serves as a strategic military installation in the region. No further operational details were provided in the release.

There were no immediate confirmations from Saudi or US military sources regarding the reported strikes.

Following the second round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran on February 17, which ended without progress, the U.S. increased its presence in areas near Iran, deploying over 150 aircraft to bases in Europe and the Middle East.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were seen as a last opportunity for a diplomatic resolution. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. Israel launched its airstrikes shortly afterward, with Katz emphasizing that the operations were preemptive.