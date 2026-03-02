Kyrgyzstan discusses Tamchy financial zone with Emirati regulators

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 2. Kyrgyzstan discussed regulatory frameworks and ways to attract international investment to the Tamchy Special Financial Investment Zone with the leadership of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan.

The talks were held during a working visit by a Kyrgyz delegation led by Minister of Economy and Commerce Bakyt Sydykov, with participation of Deputy Minister of Justice Saira Yzakova, to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, UAE.

During the meetings, the parties discussed the formation of an independent regulatory environment, the functioning of specialized financial courts, and ways to attract international investment to support the Tamchy Special Financial Investment Zone.

The Tamchy Special Financial Investment Zone (SFIZ), established under Kyrgyz law in 2025, is located in the Issyk-Kul region and aims to attract both foreign and domestic investment. The zone offers a special legal and tax regime, including the application of international standards and English law for investor protection, and plans to create an international financial and business hub with infrastructure such as a financial center, logistics zones, and tourism clusters, supporting key sectors like manufacturing, tourism, and transport.

