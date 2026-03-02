UK Foreign Office updates its travel advice for countries bordering Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. The UK Foreign Office has revised its travel advice to countries bordering Iran due to ongoing tensions in the region, Trend reports.

The updated warnings apply to Azerbaijan, Armenia, Turkmenistan and Türkiye.

The ministry's published information noted that certain restrictions may be imposed on foreign citizens from countries neighboring Iran, and border crossings may be closed for a short period of time.

Those in Iran planning to leave the country by land are advised to check the current travel advisories for the country they intend to visit, including visa requirements, before traveling to the border.

Travel advice is reported to be updated regularly in line with the risk assessment for UK citizens.