Azerbaijan, Italy explore opportunities for business and investment cooperation

Photo: State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. Azerbaijan and Italy held an event in Baku to explore opportunities for business and investment cooperation, as part of a visit by an Italian delegation representing various sectors and assessing prospects in the Azerbaijani market, Trend reports via the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ).

The visit was organized by Fondo Strategico Italiano (FSI), one of Italy’s leading private equity management companies, in cooperation with the SOFAZ.

The event, hosted at the SOFAZ headquarters, aimed to deepen strategic investment partnerships between the two countries, establish direct business connections in areas of mutual interest, and create a sustainable platform for economic cooperation.

The forum brought together senior officials from various government bodies as well as high-level representatives of the private sector, coordinated and supported by the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO).

Opening remarks were delivered by SOFAZ Executive Director Israfil Mammadov, Deputy Minister of Economy Anar Akhundov, and the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Italy to Azerbaijan, Luca di Gianfrancesco.

AZPROMO Executive Director Yusif Abdullayev and FSI CEO Maurizio Tamagnini also presented detailed briefings on the priority areas of investment cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy.

Speakers discussed the current state and prospects of economic relations, investment opportunities in priority sectors, a favorable business environment, and expanding institutional cooperation.

Throughout the event, participants engaged in bilateral discussions, evaluated sector-specific collaboration opportunities, and held one-on-one meetings to strengthen ties between Azerbaijani and Italian businesses.

