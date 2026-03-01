Evacuation measures underway amid US and Israeli strikes on Iran (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. In light of the US and Israeli strikes on Iran, necessary measures are being taken to evacuate citizens from the neighboring country, Trend reports.

To ensure safe transportation, special buses have been allocated, ambulance crews have been dispatched to the border area, and other emergency services have been placed on full alert.

According to individuals who have already crossed the border, the number of people currently seeking evacuation from the Iranian side remains low.

Earlier today, Israel carried out a preventive strike against Iran (Tehran) to eliminate threats to the state. Later, Israel closed its airspace and switched to a state of emergency restrictions. A second wave of Israeli airstrikes on Iran then began. Shortly afterward, Iran also closed its airspace.

It was later reported that the attack on Iran was a joint operation by Israel and the United States. In turn, Donald Trump announced the launch of a military operation by the US Armed Forces against Iran. Information subsequently emerged about the targets of Israel’s strikes on Iran. Shortly afterward, Iran launched its first wave of missiles toward Israel. Benjamin Netanyahu also made a statement amid the start of the operation against Iran. It was later reported that a second wave of missiles had been launched from Iran toward Israel.

Some time later, a state of emergency was declared in Israel. It was subsequently reported that Iran had attacked 14 US military bases in the region. Closer to the evening, Iran began a wave of retaliatory strikes using ballistic missiles.