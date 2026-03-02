Logistics link: Why Baku's participation is vital for Astana-Belgrade alliance

The bilateral agenda placed particular emphasis on strengthening cooperation in technology and innovation. Discussions between Astana and Belgrade focused on potential partnerships in fields such as artificial intelligence and the digitalization of public services. Additionally, both sides committed to joint efforts in the extraction and advanced processing of critical raw materials, aimed at fueling the development of high-tech industries.

During his visit, President Aleksandar Vučić attended a defense industry exhibition, where he explored ongoing Kazakh-Serbian defense collaboration projects. He also visited key institutions, including the Astana International Financial Centre and the Alem.ai International Artificial Intelligence Centre, where he was introduced to cutting-edge AI developments and startups. Notably, the Serbian President was presented with a range of innovative projects, including BestVision (AI-powered smart helmets for mining), KazDream (data analytics solutions), and Documentolog (a cloud-based service for automating document workflows).

During the presidents’ negotiations, significant potential for cooperation was also noted in the agro-industrial complex: it was reported that the Serbian company Mambikom Agrar plans to launch an enterprise in Kazakhstan for the production of frozen products, which will allow cooperation in the agro-industrial sector to reach a qualitatively new level.

The humanitarian vector and security issues harmoniously complement the economic agenda. Agreements were concluded on cooperation between diplomatic academies, science, health, and culture authorities. In addition, Aleksandar Vučić highly appreciated the professionalism of Kazakh special units, proposing to organize training for Serbian fighters under the guidance of Kazakh instructors.

The deepening of cooperation in high-tech and resource-intensive sectors, such as the IT industry, defense, and agro-processing, inevitably brings to the fore the critical issue of establishing stable and efficient supply channels. In this context, the development of a robust transport infrastructure transcends its technical nature, becoming a strategic prerequisite for the successful implementation of all planned initiatives.

The formation of this transport network today hinges on the strategic role of Azerbaijan, which serves as a pivotal link in the Middle Corridor. By leveraging Azerbaijan’s port facilities on the Caspian Sea, its expansive railway network, and modern transit hubs, Central Asian countries gain reliable and direct access to European markets via the South Caucasus and Turkey. Consequently, the growing partnership between Kazakhstan and Serbia, facilitated by Baku's transit infrastructure, is laying the groundwork for a sustainable economic axis that meets the needs of contemporary global logistics.

In this context, it is noteworthy that Azerbaijani-Serbian relations have simultaneously strengthened. The February 2026 meeting between Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Aleksandar Vučić in Belgrade underscored Serbia's long-term commitment to deepening its engagement in the Caspian region. This not only enhances the Kazakh-Serbian partnership but also creates opportunities for broader regional collaboration, particularly with Uzbekistan. Ultimately, this evolving multilateral cooperation framework positions logistics as a key driver for the economic growth of Central Asia as a whole.