EU calls on Iran to refrain from retaliatory strikes against Middle Eastern countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. The European Union (EU) has called on Iran to refrain from retaliatory strikes against Middle Eastern countries hosting US military bases, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas, Trend reports.

Kallas said the EU is in close contact with Middle East countries and is making efforts to stabilise the situation, which has further escalated after the US and Israel launched attacks on Iranian territory.

Following the second round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran on February 17, which ended without progress, the U.S. increased its presence in areas near Iran, deploying over 150 aircraft to bases in Europe and the Middle East.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were seen as a last opportunity for a diplomatic resolution. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. Israel launched its airstrikes shortly afterward, with the country's Defense Minister Katz emphasizing that the operations were preemptive.

As a result of the military airstrikes carried out the previous day by Israel and the United States, Iran’s Supreme Leader Seyyed Ali Khamenei and members of his family were killed.