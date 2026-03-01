Temporary Leadership Council to be established in Iran - Larijani

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. A Temporary Leadership Council will be formed in Iran in the near future, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani said, Trend reports.

According to him, all preparatory work for the establishment of the council has already been completed.

In accordance with Article 111 of the Constitution of Iran, in the event of the death, resignation, or removal of the country’s leader, the Assembly of Experts of Iran immediately takes steps to appoint and announce a new leader. Until the official announcement, the leader’s duties are temporarily carried out by the president, the head of the judiciary, and one member of the Assembly of Experts elected by that body. If during this period any of the three individuals is unable to perform their duties, another person is appointed in their place by decision of the Assembly of Experts.

Following the second round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran on February 17, which ended without progress, the U.S. increased its presence in areas near Iran, deploying over 150 aircraft to bases in Europe and the Middle East.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were seen as a last opportunity for a diplomatic resolution. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. Israel launched its airstrikes shortly afterward, with the country's Defense Minister Katz emphasizing that the operations were preemptive.

As a result of the military airstrikes carried out the previous day by Israel and the United States, Iran’s Supreme Leader Seyyed Ali Khamenei and members of his family were killed.