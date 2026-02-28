Iran appeals to United Nations to investigate US, Israeli strikes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has sent an official appeal to the United Nations requesting an investigation into attacks carried out by the United States and Israel on its territory, Trend reports.

The letters are addressed to UN Secretary-General António Guterres and President of the UN Security Council James Cleverly.

In his letter, Araghchi stated that Israeli and US strikes on defense and civilian facilities in various Iranian cities violate the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty and contradict Article 2(4) of the UN Charter. He emphasized that Iran is acting in self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter and will use all necessary means to repel the attacks.

The minister noted that all bases, facilities, and forces of the attacking sides in the region are considered legitimate military targets, and Iran will continue its resolute defense until the attacks cease. According to him, responsibility for the negative consequences of the developments lies with the United States and Israel, and the strikes on Iran have serious implications for regional and international peace and security.

Araghchi called on all UN member states to take immediate and coordinated action in response to the attacks on Iran.

Earlier today, Israel carried out a preventive strike against Iran (Tehran) to eliminate threats to the state. Later, Israel closed its airspace and switched to a state of emergency restrictions. A second wave of Israeli airstrikes on Iran then began. Shortly afterward, Iran also closed its airspace.

It was later reported that the attack on Iran was a joint operation by Israel and the United States. In turn, Donald Trump announced the launch of a military operation by the US Armed Forces against Iran. Information subsequently emerged about the targets of Israel’s strikes on Iran. Shortly afterward, Iran launched its first wave of missiles toward Israel. Benjamin Netanyahu also made a statement amid the start of the operation against Iran. It was later reported that a second wave of missiles had been launched from Iran toward Israel.

Some time later, a state of emergency was declared in Israel. It was subsequently reported that Iran had attacked 14 US military bases in the region. Closer to the evening, Iran began a wave of retaliatory strikes using ballistic missiles.