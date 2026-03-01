Iranian missile strike on Kuwait naval base injures US service members

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps reported that an Iranian missile strike on a naval base in Kuwait injured American service members, the statement of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC/SEPAH) says, Trend reports.

In a statement, the IRGC said: "The American naval base in Kuwait was hit by four ballistic missiles and attacked by 12 drones."

The statement added that the attack "destroyed the base's infrastructure and killed or wounded numerous US military personnel."

Following the second round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran on February 17, which ended without progress, the U.S. increased its presence in areas near Iran, deploying over 150 aircraft to bases in Europe and the Middle East.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were seen as a last opportunity for a diplomatic resolution. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. On the morning of February 28, Israel and the U.S. began launching strikes on Iran from land, sea, and air.