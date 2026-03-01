Iran’s Temporary Leadership Council begins its activities – Pezeshkian

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. In Iran, the Temporary Leadership Council has begun its activities, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in a video address to the citizens of Iran, Trend reports.

He stated that the council has started its work in accordance with Article 111 of the Iranian Constitution.

Pezeshkian noted that the council will continue the path of the founder of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ruhollah Khomeini, and the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The Iranian president added that the country’s Armed Forces are striking enemy military bases with full determination.

Pezeshkian also expressed condolences to the people of Iran on the passing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Iran's president called on citizens to gather in mosques and take to the streets.

Following the second round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran on February 17, which ended without progress, the U.S. increased its presence in areas near Iran, deploying over 150 aircraft to bases in Europe and the Middle East.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were seen as a last opportunity for a diplomatic resolution. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. Israel launched its airstrikes shortly afterward, with the country's Defense Minister Katz emphasizing that the operations were preemptive.

As a result of the military airstrikes carried out the previous day by Israel and the United States, Iran’s Supreme Leader Seyyed Ali Khamenei and members of his family were killed.