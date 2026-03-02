Azerbaijan participates in 13th UNESCAP Regional Forum on Sustainable Development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. Azerbaijan has taken part in the 13th Regional Forum on Sustainable Development organized by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) in Bangkok, Trend reports.

The country was represented by adviser to the minister of economy Huseyn Huseynov, who served as vice-chair of the forum.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Huseynov highlighted Azerbaijan’s achievements in advancing sustainable development, as well as the structural and institutional reforms implemented in recent years. He emphasized that the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) have been systematically aligned with national priorities and are being implemented in a coordinated manner.

During the session titled “Review of Regional Progress and Opportunities for Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals,” chaired by Azerbaijan, participants analyzed progress made across the Asia-Pacific region in implementing the SDGs. Discussions also focused on the activities of the United Nations (UN) system at the regional level and the existing challenges in advancing the goals.

In the context of the forum, Azerbaijan spearheaded plenary discussions on ultimate accountability, the evaluation of delegations’ credentials, reporting sessions, and the assessment of collective commitments.

The outcomes of roundtable discussions on SDG 9 (Industry, innovation, and infrastructure) were presented to the plenary session. The roundtable brought together representatives of government institutions, the private sector, civil society, and academia.

The event gathered more than 1,200 government officials and representatives of international organizations, the private sector, and non-governmental organizations from over 40 countries. Participants discussed progress in implementing the SDGs related to expanding access to clean water and sanitation, ensuring affordable and clean energy, advancing industry, innovation and infrastructure, and promoting inclusive, safe, and sustainable cities. The outcomes of the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development under the UN framework were also reviewed.

