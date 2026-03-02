Turkmenistan, IRENA discuss green hydrogen and renewable technologies

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 2. Turkmenistan and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) discussed green hydrogen production and the introduction of advanced renewable energy technologies, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The discussion took place following a meeting between Turkmenistan’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United Arab Emirates, Bayram Bayramov, and IRENA Director-General, Francesco La Camera, during which the diplomat presented his credentials as Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the organization in Abu Dhabi.

The parties engaged in a thorough discussion about the present condition and key focus areas of their strategic partnership, highlighting the importance of putting their collaborative efforts in renewable energy into action.

Earlier, the China-based CAREC (Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation) Institute reported that over the next decade, building resilient low-carbon energy systems aligned with global climate goals and sustainable development priorities will be essential for countries in the CAREC program.

