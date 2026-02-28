Erdoğan condemns Israeli, US attacks on Iran, calls Tehran’s strikes on Gulf states unacceptable

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan condemned Israeli and US attacks on Iran and called Iran's shelling of targets in the region unacceptable, Erdoğan made this statement during a speech in Istanbul, Trend reports.

In his speech, Erdoğan emphasized that the attacks violate Iran’s sovereignty and threaten the peace and security of its people. He noted that Türkiye and other regional states had sought to resolve differences through dialogue.

Erdoğan also stated that Türkiye considers Iran’s missile and drone strikes against its fraternal Gulf states unacceptable, regardless of the reasons. He assured that Türkiye is capable of protecting its borders and airspace and will continue to strengthen diplomatic initiatives.

Following the second round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran on February 17, which ended without progress, the U.S. increased its presence in areas near Iran, deploying over 150 aircraft to bases in Europe and the Middle East.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were seen as a last opportunity for a diplomatic resolution. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. On the morning of February 28, Israel and the U.S. began launching strikes on Iran from land, sea, and air.