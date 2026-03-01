Media Development Agency issues statement regarding military operations in Middle East

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Amid ongoing military operations in the Middle East, a flow of information is being observed in the media and on social networks that may cause public concern, the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDİA) stated, Trend reports.

“Due to the high risk of disinformation, we urge all media outlets to rely only on official sources and to avoid manipulating information. We call on journalists and public activists to disseminate only official data and refrain from publications that may cause public alarm,” the statement reads.