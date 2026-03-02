Iran targets U.S. military bases and naval ships with cruise missiles

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. The Iranian army's ground and naval forces have fired cruise missiles at the U.S. Ali Al-Salem air base in Kuwait and ships in the northern Indian Ocean in recent hours, the statement of Iranian Armed Forces says, Trend reports.

According to the statement, during the attack, 15 cruise missiles were launched by Iran towards the targets.

Following the 2nd round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran on February 17, which ended without progress, the U.S. increased its presence in areas near Iran, deploying over 150 aircraft to bases in Europe and the Middle East.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were viewed as the final chance to strike a deal diplomatically. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. Israel launched its airstrikes shortly afterward, with the country's Defense Minister Katz emphasizing that the operations were preemptive.