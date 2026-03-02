World Bank shines light on China's legal gender equality scores for 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. China scored 70.00 on the legal frameworks index in the World Bank’s Women, Business and the Law 2026 report, Trend reports via the WB.

The information indicates that legal gender equality varies significantly across regions and income levels, revealing stark disparities in both overall performance and internal consistency. Among the economies evaluated, OECD high-income countries lead with an average score of 87.93, followed by Europe and Central Asia at 80.62, and Latin America and the Caribbean at 72.15. In contrast, the Middle East and North Africa region records the lowest regional average at 43.24, underscoring persistent legal gaps that hinder women’s economic participation.

Notably, regional differences are pronounced: the gap between the highest- and lowest-scoring economies is widest in East Asia and the Pacific, with a discrepancy of 73.27 points, while Europe and Central Asia exhibit the smallest spread at 30.23 points.

Recent official statistics indicate that women represent approximately 48-49% of China's total population, amounting to around 690 million out of 1.41 billion.