UN Chief Guterres warns of grave threat to international peace

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the current situation a "grave threat to international peace and security", Trend reports.

He warned that military action carries the risk of triggering uncontrollable events in one of the world’s most volatile regions. Guterres described the situation on the ground as "very fluid" and said he could not confirm reports of Ali Khamenei’s death, noting that "there are many unconfirmed reports."

The UN chief highlighted that the attacks have caused significant civilian casualties. According to Iranian media, an airstrike killed at least 85 people and injured many more at a girls’ school in Minab, Hormuzgan Province, and a school in Tehran was also reportedly hit, resulting in two deaths.

Guterres also noted that 89 people were injured in Iran’s subsequent strikes on Israel, according to Israeli sources.