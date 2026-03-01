Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Serbian embassy staff to leave Iran via Azerbaijan, President Vučić says

World Materials 1 March 2026 17:11 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Although the Serbian Embassy in Tehran was not a direct target of the strike, the building sustained damage due to falling debris, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said, Trend reports.

“One of the strikes targeted a Basij base. The debris damaged our embassy. As for our personnel in Iran, today our staff will be evacuated in the direction of Azerbaijan,” the Serbian leader noted.

He also stated that Serbia’s ambassador will temporarily travel to Azerbaijan but will later return to Tehran.

