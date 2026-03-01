Evacuation from Iran to Azerbaijan continues (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. The evacuation of citizens of Azerbaijan and other countries from Iran continues, Trend reports.

A total of 192 people, including citizens of various countries, were reportedly evacuated from Iran between 8:00 a.m. on February 28 and 10:00 p.m. on March 1.

Among those evacuated were 82 Azerbaijani citizens, 28 Pakistani citizens, 18 Saudi Arabian citizens, and 18 Chinese citizens. In addition, six UAE citizens, 17 Tajik citizens, four Jordanian citizens, three Qatari citizens, and three Bangladeshi citizens were evacuated. Two Filipino citizens and two Nepalese citizens were also evacuated. One person each was evacuated from Türkiye, Italy, Pakistan, Poland, Tunisia, Lebanon, India, France and Brazil.

