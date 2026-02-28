Turkmenistan, UAE discuss joint infrastructure projects

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 28. Turkmenistan discussed the implementation of joint infrastructure projects with the United Arab Emirates to enhance transport connectivity between Central and South Asia, Trend reports via the Turkmen Embassy in the UAE.

The talks were held between Turkmen Ambassador to the UAE Bayram Bayramov and Etihad Rail Executive Director for International Relations Tariq Al-Falahi.

Participants focused on the practical execution of the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the two countries’ railway authorities in October 2025 at the Global Rail exhibition in Abu Dhabi. The meeting marked a step toward translating declarations into concrete technical coordination measures.

The sides emphasized the strategic nature of their partnership, discussed the preparation of “roadmaps” to outline future cooperation stages, and confirmed their readiness to continue regular expert consultations.

Etihad Rail is the United Arab Emirates’ national railway company, responsible for developing, operating, and maintaining the country’s freight and passenger rail network. The company plays a central role in regional transport integration, including connections linking the UAE with neighboring Gulf countries and facilitating broader Central and South Asian trade corridors.

In October 2025, Turkmenistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Etihad Rail to implement joint railway projects and expand investment cooperation during the Global Rail 2025 exhibition in Abu Dhabi.