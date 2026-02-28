Tokayev orders emergency preparedness plan amid tensions in Middle East

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has instructed Security Council Secretary Gizat Nurdauletov, and relevant ministries, to present a comprehensive plan of emergency measures in light of the escalating situation around Iran and potential threats to stability within the country, Trend reports.

At the direction of the Kazakh President, all law enforcement agencies have already switched to a 24/7 operational schedule. A special monitoring group has also begun work within the Government under the supervision of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

Regional governors have been instructed to take necessary measures in consideration of the developing situation in the Middle East.

Following the second round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran on February 17, which ended without progress, the U.S. increased its presence in areas near Iran, deploying over 150 aircraft to bases in Europe and the Middle East.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were seen as a last opportunity for a diplomatic resolution. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. On the morning of February 28, Israel and the U.S. began launching strikes on Iran from land, sea, and air.