Iranian ballistic missiles strike Abu Dhabi and Dubai, taking lives

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Amid rising tensions between Iran and Israel, several ballistic missiles launched from Iran were intercepted over Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), foreign media outlet's statement says, Trend reports.

According to information, debris from one of the intercepted missiles fell into a residential area, claiming the life of a person reportedly of Asian descent.

The UAE Ministry of Defense issued an official statement condemning the attacks:

"Targeting us is a blatant violation of national sovereignty and international law. The UAE reserves the full right to respond to this escalation and to take all necessary measures to protect its territory, citizens, and residents, while ensuring its sovereignty, security, and stability."

Both cities targeted host US military bases, heightening regional security concerns.

Following the second round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran on February 17, which ended without progress, the U.S. increased its presence in areas near Iran, deploying over 150 aircraft to bases in Europe and the Middle East.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were seen as a last opportunity for a diplomatic resolution. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. Israel launched its airstrikes shortly afterward, with Katz emphasizing that the operations were preemptive.

