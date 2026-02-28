Iran declares its constant readiness to defend itself

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Iran is always ready to defend itself, just as it's always ready for discussion, the statement of the Iranian Foreign Ministry says, Trend reports.

According to the statement, the Iranian armed forces will respond to the attacks with all their might.

The statement noted that the Israeli and U.S. military airstrikes on Iran are a clear violation of the UN Charter and a clear armed attack on Iran. In response to these attacks, Iran will use its might and capabilities to prevent the attacks in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter.

The statement pointed out that Iran wants the UN and the UN Security Council to fulfill their duties regarding the violation of international peace and security.

"All UN member states, especially regional and Muslim countries, Non-Aligned Movement countries and countries that feel responsible for international peace, are expected to respond to these attacks and take steps to preserve peace in the region and the world," the statement emphasized.

Following the second round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran on February 17, which ended without progress, the U.S. increased its presence in areas near Iran, deploying over 150 aircraft to bases in Europe and the Middle East.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were seen as a last opportunity for a diplomatic resolution. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. On the morning of February 28, Israel and the U.S. began launching strikes on Iran from land, sea, and air.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel