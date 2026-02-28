Iran’s IRGC announces closure of Strait of Hormuz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, Trend reports.

According to the IRGC’s official notice to ships, no vessel is permitted to pass through the strait.

Iranian media report that 14 US military bases in the region were attacked in the past hour. The missile and drone strikes targeted multiple countries and military facilities, rather than being limited to a single location.

Following the second round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran on February 17, which ended without progress, the U.S. increased its presence in areas near Iran, deploying over 150 aircraft to bases in Europe and the Middle East.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were seen as a last opportunity for a diplomatic resolution. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. On the morning of February 28, Israel and the U.S. began launching strikes on Iran from land, sea, and air.