Iran holds its ground, refuses to concede, National Security Council says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Since this morning, the U.S. and Israel have launched military strikes on targets in Iran, aiming to pressure Tehran, but Iran has vowed it will not yield to humiliating demands, Iran's Supreme National Security Council stated, Trend reports.

According to the council’s statement, the Iranian armed forces have begun taking measures in response to the strikes, and citizens have been advised to stay calm, seek safe areas, and limit travel to essential movements.

"Iran has pre-stocked all necessary supplies to meet the needs of its population, and there is no cause for concern regarding essential goods and services. Citizens are therefore urged to avoid congregating at sales centers," the statement added.

The council also announced the temporary closure of all secondary schools and universities until further notice. Banks will continue operating, and government offices will function at half capacity (50%).

Following the second round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran on February 17, which ended without progress, the U.S. increased its presence in areas near Iran, deploying over 150 aircraft to bases in Europe and the Middle East.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were seen as a last opportunity for a diplomatic resolution. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. Israel launched its airstrikes shortly afterward, with Katz emphasizing that the operations were preemptive.

