Azerbaijani MFA expresses concern over military escalation in Middle East

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. The military escalation, which poses a serious threat to security and stability in the region and globally, is of deep concern, the statement of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry says, Trend reports.

The Ministry called on all parties to demonstrate maximum restraint, refrain from actions that would further increase tensions, and return to the negotiating table.

The statement noted that the importance of respecting the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of all states in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and recognized norms and principles of international law is emphasized.

Following the second round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran on February 17, which ended without progress, the U.S. increased its presence in areas near Iran, deploying over 150 aircraft to bases in Europe and the Middle East.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were seen as a last opportunity for a diplomatic resolution. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. Israel launched its airstrikes shortly afterward, with the country's Defense Minister Katz emphasizing that the operations were preemptive.