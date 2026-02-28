Azerbaijan sees significant jump in UnionPay card activity in Jan. 2026
By the end of January, the number of transactions using UnionPay cards issued by resident financial institutions (as well as payment cards issued by statistical units) in Azerbaijan reached a new high.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy