Heydar Aliyev International Airport accommodates two international flights as an alternate airport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Due to restrictions imposed within the regional airspace, the captains of Flydubai aircraft operating the Kazan–Dubai and Moscow–Dubai routes requested permission to land at Heydar Aliyev International Airport as an alternate airport, Trend reports via the airport.

The Kazan–Dubai flight landed safely at 11:25 local time, followed by the Moscow–Dubai flight at 11:43 local time.

In both cases, the safety of passengers and crew members was fully ensured. The landing procedures and subsequent operational processes were carried out in strict compliance with applicable international civil aviation standards and safety requirements.

It should be noted that the operational infrastructure of Heydar Aliyev International Airport is fully prepared to accommodate alternate and transit flights and continues to effectively perform its role as a reliable alternate airport within the regional air transport system.

Following the second round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran on February 17, which ended without progress, the U.S. increased its presence in areas near Iran, deploying over 150 aircraft to bases in Europe and the Middle East.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were seen as a last opportunity for a diplomatic resolution. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. Israel launched its airstrikes shortly afterward, with Katz emphasizing that the operations were preemptive.