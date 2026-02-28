Baku-Tel Aviv flight turns back amid Israeli airspace closure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Azerbaijan Airlines flight J2-021 from Baku to Tel Aviv returned to Baku due to the closure of Israeli airspace. The aircraft landed safely at Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 12:24 p.m, the statement of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC said, Trend reports.

AZAL continues to closely monitor the current situation in the Middle East and is taking all necessary measures to ensure flight safety. Passengers will be promptly informed of changes to the flight schedule.

For further information, passengers can contact the airline by email at [email protected].