PM Netanyahu lays bare objective of Israel’s operation against Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Israel and the U.S. have launched an operation against Iran to eliminate threats posed by the ruling regime in Iran, said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a media briefing, Trend reports.

According to him, during the operation, conditions must be created so that the Iranian people can take their destiny into their own hands.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were seen as a last opportunity for a diplomatic resolution. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. On the morning of February 28, Israel and the U.S. began launching strikes on Iran from land, sea, and air.