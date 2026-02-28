UN Secretary-General condemns Middle East military escalation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the ongoing military escalation in the Middle East, stating that it undermines international peace and stability, Trend reports, citing the UN chief’s press service.

The statement reads: "I condemn the military escalation taking place today in the Middle East. The use of force by the United States and Israel against Iran and Iran's subsequent response in the region undermine international peace and stability."

Following the second round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran on February 17, which ended without progress, the U.S. increased its presence in areas near Iran, deploying over 150 aircraft to bases in Europe and the Middle East.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were seen as a last opportunity for a diplomatic resolution. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. On the morning of February 28, Israel and the U.S. began launching strikes on Iran from land, sea, and air.