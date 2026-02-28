EU leaders express concern over developments in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. The recent developments in Iran are greatly concerning, President of the European Council António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a joint statement, Trend reports.

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to safeguarding regional security and stability, emphasizing the importance of nuclear safety and preventing any actions that could escalate tensions or undermine the global non-proliferation regime.

“The European Union has adopted extensive sanctions in response to the actions of Iran’s murderous regime and the Revolutionary Guards and has consistently promoted diplomatic efforts aimed at addressing the nuclear and ballistic programmes through a negotiated solution,” the statement said.

Costa and von der Leyen also stressed that, in close coordination with EU member states, all necessary steps would be taken to ensure EU citizens in the region have full support.

"We call on all parties to exercise maximum restraint, to protect civilians, and to fully respect international law," the statement reads.