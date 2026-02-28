Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Uzbek flights turn back amid Iran-Israel airspace shutdown

Economy Materials 28 February 2026 12:52 (UTC +04:00)
Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 28. Several flights operated by Uzbek airlines were forced to return to their departure airports following the closure of airspace over Iran and Israel, Trend reports via Uzbekistan Airports.

According to the information. Fly One Asia flight 7Q4461 on the Andijan-Medina route returned to Andijan. The airline’s flight 7Q342 from Medina to Tashkent also turned back to Medina.

Qanot Sharq flight HH901 en route from Tashkent to Dubai returned to Tashkent airport.

Fly Khiva flight 2U7706, operating on the Medina–Andijan route, returned to Medina.

Air Samarkand flight 9S3302 from Jeddah to Tashkent also returned to its departure airport in Jeddah.

The airspace closure followed a sharp escalation in regional tensions. Earlier, on February 28, Israel carried out airstrikes on targets in Iran. Israel’s Defense Minister stated that the strikes were preventive in nature and aimed at countering what he described as immediate security threats.

