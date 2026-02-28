Head of Timor-Leste to participate in 13th Global Baku Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Head of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste José Ramos-Horta will arrive in Azerbaijan to take part in the 13th Global Baku Forum, scheduled for March 12–14, a diplomatic source told Trend.

President Ramos-Horta is expected to participate in panel discussions addressing pressing global challenges and international developments.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, this year’s forum will be held under the motto "Bridging Divides in a World in Transition.” The event has established itself as a prominent international platform for extensive exchange of views on key issues in global politics, economics, and humanitarian matters.

Since its inception in 2013, the forum has served as an important instrument for strengthening intergovernmental dialogue. It traditionally brings together current and former heads of state, leaders of major international organizations, and representatives of the expert community, providing a space for effective international cooperation.