Canada closely monitoring Middle East tensions, urges citizens to take precautions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. The Canadian government is closely monitoring Iran-related hostilities across the Middle East and urging its citizens to take immediate safety measures, Prime Minister Carney and Minister Anita Anand said in a joint statement, Trend reports.

“The Canadian government is closely following Iran-related hostilities throughout the Middle East and urges all Canadians in Iran to shelter in place. Canadians in the wider region should follow local advice and take all necessary precautions,” the statement said.

Ottawa emphasized that it is tracking developments amid rising regional tensions and reaffirmed its commitment to protecting Canadian nationals and diplomatic missions.

The government stressed the importance of civilian protection in the ongoing conflict and said it would take all possible measures to safeguard Canadians in the region.

Referring to broader international efforts, the statement noted: “Canada supports the United States acting to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and to prevent its regime from further threatening international peace and security.”

Following the second round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran on February 17, which ended without progress, the U.S. increased its presence in areas near Iran, deploying over 150 aircraft to bases in Europe and the Middle East.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were seen as a last opportunity for a diplomatic resolution. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. On the morning of February 28, Israel and the U.S. began launching strikes on Iran from land, sea, and air.