Iranian media reports missile launches targeting Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. The Nur Inform news agency, known for its close ties to Iran's Supreme National Security Council, reported that dozens of missiles had been launched from Iran toward Israel, Trend reports.

According to information, these are ballistic missiles.

Meanwhile, as a result of the Israeli and U.S. attack on Iran, there have also been reports that Iran is preparing a retaliatory strike.

Following the second round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran on February 17, which ended without progress, the U.S. increased its presence in areas near Iran, deploying over 150 aircraft to bases in Europe and the Middle East.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were seen as a last opportunity for a diplomatic resolution. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. Israel launched its airstrikes shortly afterward, with Katz emphasizing that the operations were preemptive.