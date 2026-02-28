Abu Dhabi-Baku flight diverts back as airspace locks down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. The captain of the aircraft, ADY 730, operated by Air Arabia Abu Dhabi on the Abu Dhabi-Baku route, made a decision to return due to the closure of the airspace, Trend reports via Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

According to the decision, the flight will stop en route and return to its base, Abu Dhabi International Airport.

The decision was made based on the principle of flight safety as the priority.

Following the second round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran on February 17, which ended without progress, the U.S. increased its presence in areas near Iran, deploying over 150 aircraft to bases in Europe and the Middle East.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were seen as a last opportunity for a diplomatic resolution. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. On the morning of February 28, Israel and the U.S. began launching strikes on Iran from land, sea, and air.