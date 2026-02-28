Iran appeals to UN Security Council to intervene and stop ongoing attacks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. The UN Security Council must hold an emergency meeting to stop the Israeli and U.S. military air strikes on Iran, the spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Esmaeil Baghaei, told local media, Trend reports.

According to him, the Iranian Armed Forces will defend the country with all their might. This war is a war against Iran.

"If the international community does not react to the military attacks on Iran, it will be the beginning of the end of all international organizations," he emphasized.

Following the second round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran on February 17, which ended without progress, the U.S. increased its presence in areas near Iran, deploying over 150 aircraft to bases in Europe and the Middle East.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were seen as a last opportunity for a diplomatic resolution. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. Israel launched its airstrikes shortly afterward, with Katz emphasizing that the operations were preemptive.

