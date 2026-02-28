Iran considers Israeli and U.S. attacks as UN Charter violation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Iran considers the Israeli and U.S. military airstrikes as a violation of the UN Charter and international norms, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said in a phone conversation with the counterparts from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain today, Trend reports.

In the conversation, the Iranian minister briefed them about the current situation and noted that his country will use all opportunities to defend itself.

Araghchi pointed out that Iran has the will to continue its policy of good neighborliness and friendship with all countries in the region. Steps can be taken by all regional countries to prevent the U.S. from using their territories and capabilities in attacks against Iran. Iran considers US bases as legitimate targets in self-defense operations.

Following the second round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran on February 17, which ended without progress, the U.S. increased its presence in areas near Iran, deploying over 150 aircraft to bases in Europe and the Middle East.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were seen as a last opportunity for a diplomatic resolution. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. Israel launched its airstrikes shortly afterward, with the country's Defense Minister Katz emphasizing that the operations were preemptive.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel