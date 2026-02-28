Iran strongly condemns US and Israeli airstrikes on girls’ school

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. The US and Israeli bombing of a girls’ primary school in the city of Minab, Hormuzgan Province, in southern Iran has been strongly condemned, President Masoud Pezeshkian said while commenting on the explosion that killed many students, Trend reports.

According to Pezeshkian, Iran will never forget this act of extermination. He added that all relevant officials and rescue centers in the region have been instructed to mobilize all available resources to assist the victims.

The death toll at the girls’ primary school in Minab has risen to 85 amid the Israeli and American airstrikes on Iran.

Following the second round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran on February 17, which ended without progress, the U.S. increased its presence in areas near Iran, deploying over 150 aircraft to bases in Europe and the Middle East.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were seen as a last opportunity for a diplomatic resolution. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. On the morning of February 28, Israel and the U.S. began launching strikes on Iran from land, sea, and air.