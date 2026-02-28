Military actions are defensive - Ismail Baghaei

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Iran’s military actions are defensive and not aimed at any neighboring countries, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghaei stated in an interview with local media, Trend reports.

According to Baghaei, Iran’s attacks are in response to US military operations that use the territory of regional countries to target Iran. He emphasized that Iran extends a hand of friendship to all countries in the region and hopes neighboring states will prioritize collective interests and regional security.

Responding to US claims of a potential threat from Iran, Baghaei called such assertions unfounded, stressing that Iran is a peace-loving nation that defends itself when necessary. He added that while diplomacy often faces misunderstandings, Iran seeks to demonstrate its logic and legitimacy on the international stage through dialogue.

Baghaei also noted that this is the third time in the last decade that the US has ignored the diplomatic process with Iran.

“The death of a large number of students and teachers as a result of the bombing of a girls’ primary school in the city of Minab is unacceptable, and Iran considers it a war crime,” he emphasized.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry highlighted that Israeli and American airstrikes on Iran have killed 85 people and injured 92 at the girls’ elementary school in the Minab district of Hormuzgan Province.

Following the second round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran on February 17, which ended without progress, the U.S. increased its presence in areas near Iran, deploying over 150 aircraft to bases in Europe and the Middle East.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were seen as a last opportunity for a diplomatic resolution. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. On the morning of February 28, Israel and the U.S. began launching strikes on Iran from land, sea, and air.